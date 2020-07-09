General News

Coronavirus: Adentan Health Directorate receives support from Beko

File photo

Electronic giant, Beko has supported Adenta Health Directorates with a number of brand new Ice Chest freezers and gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The items worth thousands of Cedis was to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.



Head of Beko electronics, Business Development of Forewin Ghana Limited Anthony Yared during the presentation today stated "The idea came from beko headquarters in Turkey in collaboration with our local entity Forewin Ghana to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.



Turkey took the initiative from the beginning of the pandemic to innovate solutions through research and development in their highly technological facility and tasked us to support nursing homes and government entities.

"We thought it prudent to support with Chest Freezers because it is the best option since it will help in the refrigeration of children's medication under hygienic conditions. We will be supporting nine other families under Adentan Health Directorate."



The Deputy Director of Nursing Services in Adentan Municipality, Naomi Blankson expressed gross gratitude to Beko for the gesture saying, " The Chest Freezers will indeed help us a great deal. It will save mothers from coming all the way from their various places to gather here. We can now freeze our Ice Packs in our freezers, meaning we don't have to pay and freeze the vaccines for the kids. We can now take it to the fields for our community nurses to provide health services for our kids. We are grateful for this wonderful gesture."



A public health service nurse Cyndi Ofori Appiah, who played a key role in contacting the donors for the gesture mentioned " No doubt this gesture will help our community nurses stay longer on the fields, and that will prevent mothers from coming to gather at the facility. WHO and UNICEF have stated that children are vulnerable due to the fact that they may miss immunization during this COVID-19 period because mothers are scared to visit health centers, so this support will help a lot. We are most grateful to Beko. "

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.