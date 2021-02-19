Coronavirus: Adhere to directives or face court – Kwahu S. Assembly to residents

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of millions globally

The Kwahu South Municipal Assembly has advised its residents to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and directives spelt out in order to avoid spot fines and court actions.

This follows a meeting held by the Municipal Public Health Emergency Management Committee to review adherence to the COVID-19 protocols in the area on Wednesday, 18 February 2021.



In a statement issued and signed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Emmanuel Atta-Ofori, the Assembly said: “All citizens living within the Kwahu South Municipality must put on their face mask at all times” while “all pubs, clubs and cinemas must remain closed” and “all restaurants are to offer pick-up (take-away) services only.”



It continued: “All citizens must adhere to the ban on wedding receptions, concerts and other social gatherings” and also, “all citizens must adhere to the private burials directives (not more than 25 people; enforcement of social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing)”.

Also, it noted, “all public, private workplaces within the municipality must comply with the directive to run shifts or work virtually” while “all conferences and workshops must take place with adherence to all appropriate protocols.”



It further reiterated that failure of citizens to comply with any restrictions will lead to “a spot fine or court action.”



It also advised all citizens living within the Kwahu South Municipality “to observe the COVID-19 protocols."