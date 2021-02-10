Coronavirus: Adhere to protocols in your interest – COP Duku

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Akwasi Mensah Duku

Commissioner of Police (COP) Akwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, has expressed worry over the continuous disregard of the COVID-19 preventive protocols by some people in the Region.

He said despite the increasing number of infections and the associated fatalities, most people were still not observing the protocols which were the only way for them to stay safe.



Speaking to journalists during the commencement of disinfection exercise of police barracks, offices and depots by the Zoomlion Company in Kumasi on Tuesday, COP Duku appealed to residents to strictly adhere to the covid-19 preventive protocols in their interest.



He commended Zoomlion for its role in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and said the disinfection exercise at all police facilities would motivate the officers and give assurance that the places were safe.



The three-day disinfection exercise would involve all police stations, barracks, depots and other facilities in the region.

Mr Benedict Awuah, Public Jobs Manager of Ashanti East of Zoomlion, said 85 places would be disinfected during the exercise.



He said police stations in Ejisu, Mampong, Kumawu, Sekyere East, Sekyere South, Sekyere Afram plains, Juaben, Ejisu, among others would also benefit from the exercise.



Mr Awuah called for closer collaboration and cooperation from leaders in the beneficiary districts to ensure successful exercise.