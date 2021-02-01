Coronavirus: Adhere to safety protocols – Akufo-Addo to churches, mosques

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has asked various religious organisations to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive protocols as the surge in confirmed cases increase and new daily infections jump to 700.

Addressing the nation for the 23rd time in a televised address on the subject, President Nana Akufo-Addo stated: “To the revered leaders of our religious organisations, i.e. our churches and mosques, I entreat you to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e. the two-hour duration, one-metre social distancing, mask-wearing, use of sanitisers, and the presence of veronica buckets, liquid soap and rolls of tissue paper.”



Akufo-Addo reintroduced restrictions on funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances and parties until further notice.



He indicated that private burials with no more than twenty-five people could take place, with the enforcement of social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols.



"Beaches, night clubs, cinemas and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed," he stressed.



When Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, the president banned religious places from conducting services, but in May 2020, he lifted that ban under some defined structures.

At the time, churches and mosques were directed to hold services with a maximum of 100 congregants per session for a maximum period of one hour, but later the president increased the duration to two hours.



They were also to ensure the mandatory wearing of face masks by each and every member of their congregation while taking down names and contacts of all attendees to enable contact tracing.



Social distancing was also observed throughout the service.



