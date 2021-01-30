Coronavirus: Adhere to safety protocols to avoid total lockdown – House of Chiefs

National House of Chiefs President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II

With the upsurge in COVID-19 infections in the country, the National House of Chiefs is urging all Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols in order to avert total lockdown which according to them will undoubtedly impact life severely.

At the first joint emergency meeting of the Standing and Finance and Infrastructure Committees held on Tuesday 26th January 2021 the House addressed the recent broadcast on COVID-19 update by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the medical advice and warning by the Ghana Medical Association and resolved for Nananom to use their respective influence to ensure that the dangerously sprawling pandemic is curtailed in the country before it weaks its unparalleled devastating havoc on the nation “considering the weak health systems of our part of the world by prevention.”



The House in a statement is, therefore, urging all Ghanaians to take their safety into their own hands by adhering religiously to the protocols announced by the health professionals from the onset of the outbreak of the pandemic



In this regard, the House has entreated all traditional authorities to ensure that events in their traditional areas such as weddings, funerals, naming ceremonies, festivals, church crusades and other social gatherings are held with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

The House also implored the Ghana Police Service to rise up to the occasion to defend the nation against the raging battle of the invisible enemy with all the seriousness they can marshal to ensure the full compliance of nose/face mask-wearing without any form of compromise.



The House further called upon government to expedite action on the implementation of mass vaccination of the citizenry alongside increased testing and isolation to put the brakes on the spread of the upsetting pandemic.



