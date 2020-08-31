Regional News

Coronavirus: Ajumako District Assembly donates materials to churches, mosques

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Assembly has donated COVID-19 materials to all the Churches and the Muslims Missions in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to help fight the virus.

Some of the items they donated include Veronica Buckets, tissue papers, dust bins, liquid soaps, rubber buckets, rubbish collectors, hand sanitizers and Veronica stands.



Donating the items to the representatives of all the Churches and Mosques in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, the District Chief Executive Hon. Rev. Emanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko said it will be his wish for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to record zero COVID-19 cases hence he is donating the items to the Churches and the Mosques to ensure that everyone abides by the protocols before entering the place of worship.



“I am also urging all of you to abide by the time given by the government for worship. Please let’s keep on abiding by the rules and regulations. I will soon be visiting all the Churches and the Mosques to see whether those materials are being used.”

He also begged them to pray for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo anytime they go on their knees in prayer.



Leaders of both the beneficiary Churches and the Mosques thanked the District Chief Executive for the donations.



They promised to put the items to good use and ensure that the COVID 19 protocols are observed.

