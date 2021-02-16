Coronavirus: Akua Donkor blames Mahama as Ghana cases increase

Madam Akua Donkor, 2020 Presidential candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for efforts being made to fight Coronavirus.

Ghana has currently recorded 656 new cases taking active cases to 7,850.



Nine (9) more deaths have been recorded bringing the tally to 542 from a previous 533.



Meanwhile, the total number of cases recorded in the country is 76,492.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Hello FM Akua Donkor thinks COVID-19 cases being recorded in the country is the fault of former President John Mahama.



Listen to her in the video below:



