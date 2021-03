Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo names first batch of persons to receive vaccine

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the National Vaccine Deployment Plan which has segmented the population into four groups to determine who gets vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease.

"Through the National Vaccine Deployment Plan, our population has been segmented into four groups, and this will determine which section of the population gets vaccinated at a particular time," President Akufo-Addo made this known in his 24th televised Coronavirus address on Sunday, February 28.



Group one is categorised as “persons most at risk and frontline State officials”.



It includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons sixty (60) years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.



Group two is made up of other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies.



It includes water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, the Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.

Group three consists of the rest of the general public, that is, all persons over eighteen (18) years, except for pregnant women.



Group four will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of eighteen (18), and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines, are available.



"Special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities who fall within these groups," President Akufo-Addo stated.