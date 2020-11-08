4
News

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo orders the release of logistics for contact tracing

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has ordered the released of logistics to help in the COVID-19 contact tracing process.

