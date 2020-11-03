Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo's men have neglected fight - Nana Ofori Owusu

Nana Ofori Owusu, PPP National Chairman (L) and President Akufo-Addo

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has scolded the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Ministry of Information and government officials, claiming they have relaxed in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, most of these government appointees are busily focused on their campaigns and have lost sight of the fact that COVID-19 is not yet over.



Thus to Nana Ofori Owusu, the Akufo-Addo government has failed abysmally in the management of the pandemic.



''What has NCCE done for COVID-19? What is the Ministry of Information continuously doing for COVID-19 on the grounds?



''What is the strategy? What is the plan? How are we going to ensure that the good citizens of Ghana continuously are reminded about this? Must it be the President's duty every day? The men of the President, what is their use? The men who follow the President, what is their use? The over 100 plus men, what is their use?'' he queried.



''They are all concentrating on politicking. So, they have forgotten about their responsibilities to you and me as citizens because they're all busy for survival. So, they have thrown everything out of the way, out of the door'', he added.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the PPP National Chairman further cast doubts over Ghana's low case count.



''You're not testing. You're not aggressively pushing data. You're not aggressively doing any of those things. Then, you glorify yourself in deficiency by telling us the number is this and this. Because of your inability to have carried out certain tests and functions, you're glorifying yourself in deficiency. Mediocre! Our numbers are low; your numbers are low because you're not doing any testing. Why won't your numbers below when you're not doing any testing?''



He feared a second wave of the disease might strike the nation and so-called the NCCE and Ministry of Information in particular to intensify the COVID-19 education.



''Change behaviour requires time and consistency'', he said.