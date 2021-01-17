Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo to outline containment measures tonight

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Sunday, January 17, 2021, address Ghanaians on the measures taken to stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

His 22nd televised address follows a similar one held on Wednesday, January 3, 2021.



The President announced the reopening of schools across the country in mid-January.



He also urged the citizens to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as the government works to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, in his address tonight, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to outline some containment measures as the number of Coronavirus cases are rising.



Currently, Ghana has recorded 175 new cases making the active cases rise to 1,404 and the death toll has also increased to 341.



