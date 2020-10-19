Coronavirus: All isolation centres now empty – Akufo-Addo

Ghana's 100-bed infectious disease facility is located at the Ga East Hospital in Accra

President Akufo-Addo has revealed there are currently no patients at the COVID-19 isolation centres in the country.

According to him, despite a zero-patient ratio across the centres, government has since expanded COVID-19 facilities accross the country from two to 16 which includes some private-owned facilities.



Addressing the nation on Sunday, October 18, 2020 on measures taken by government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo said, “We now have more dedicated treatment facilities for dealing with the disease, and have also improved considerably the availability of PPEs for our health workers. It is reassuring that we no longer have news of shortages or lack of PPEs.



“In as much as we currently have no patients at the isolation centres, I express the gratitude of the nation, once again, to private and religious bodies, who provided their facilities to support the fight,” he said.

Additionally, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said some 46,974 persons out 510,074 persons had tested positive for Coronavirus since Ghana recorded its first two cases on March 12, 2020.



So far, some 46,664 persons have fully recovered from the virus with a death toll of 310 as of Sunday, October 18, 2020, according to the President Akufo-Addo.