Coronavirus: All workplaces mandated to run shift system, use virtual platforms

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged workplaces to facilitate the shift system for workers in the wake of the recent COVID-19 upsurge in the country.

He also suggested the use of virtual platforms to reduce physical engagements.



Addressing the nation for the 23rd time in his televised address on measures the government is putting in place to manage the country’s COVID-19 situation on Sunday, 31 January 2021, the President said, “All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work.



”Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements,” he added.

President Akufo Addo has also banned public gatherings such as funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties until further notice.



He also noted that “private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask wearing protocols”, adding that: “Beaches, night clubs, cinemas and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed”.



