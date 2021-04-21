Coronavirus: Allah is ultimate healer despite tech, science – GAMP researcher

Hussein Shardow was speaking at the GAMP’s 23rd M. A. Mujahid Ramadan Lectures series

Source: Rayhann Shaban, Contributor

The COVID-19 pandemic must lead Muslims to emphasize their faith in Allah, the Creator and Owner of the universe, according to a research fellow with the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals, GAMP.

In the view of Hussein Shardow, Islamic scriptures over the years are replete with divine warning of all matters – good or bad; and that issues relating to the pandemic as is being experienced can be gleaned in the Quran and Hadith – sayings of the Prophet Mohammed.



“Despite our technological and scientific advancement, we must recognize our weakness, impotence, limited knowledge and to return to Allah (the Almighty) with humility and submission to the Ultimate Power of Allah.



“For He is the only one who can eliminate this deadly virus (because He created this virus and He alone can get rid of it),” Mr Shardow posited.



The US-based researcher delivered a lecture as part of the first edition of GAMP’s 23rd M. A. Mujahid Ramadan Lectures series.



Due to the impact of COVID-19 on gatherings, this year’s edition was held two-way; with a limited audience at the Cantonments Police Mosque and via Zoom platform.

The topic for the lecture which took place on April 11 was: ‘The Misery of the Mystery of COVID-19:The Ultimate Power of Allah.’



It spanned four main areas, namely: Science of the Virus (Mystery of the Virus), Ultimate Power of Allah (Essence of Tawhid), Historical Perspectives (reference to Prophet Musah and Pharoah (Fir’aun)) and finally a Prophetic Advice, highlighting a proposed Response of a Muslim to the pandemic.



The main focus comment was delivered by Sheikh Dkhirullahi Suleiman, who buttressed issued raised in the presentation whiles GAMP’s former president and tax expert, Hajj Yakubu Anderson, chaired the function sitting in for Sheikh Armiyao Shaibu, spokesman for the National Chief Imam and GAMP board member.



The umbrella theme for the 2021 lecture series is “Ramadan: A Mitigation For COVID-19 Challenges,” with three more lectures scheduled to be held.



GAMP is the new identity for the erstwhile Ghana Muslim Academy, GMA, a collective of Muslim professionals who champion the cause of Muslims across different sections of the Ghanaian society primarily in the area of education and social services.