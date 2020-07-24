General News

Coronavirus: Another Minister goes into isolation

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay says he is going into 14-day isolation after feeling unwell for some time now.

According to him, the decision is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.



Some government officials have recovered after contracting the virus. Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration minister Dan Botwe have all recovered from the virus.



But Managing Director of the Forestry Commission Sir John succumbed to the virus.



Ghana has confirmed over 30,000 cases of the virus with over 150 deaths.



Below is regional breakdown of cases in Ghana

Greater Accra Region – 15,863



Ashanti Region – 7,026



Western Region – 2,361



Central Region – 1,269



Eastern Region – 1,164

Volta Region – 538



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 413



Northern Region – 302



Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 172



Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.