Coronavirus: Any fear for the vaccine is misplaced – Dr. Yaw Bediako

Immunologist, Dr. Yaw Bediako

Immunologist at the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP), Dr. Yaw Bediako, has stated that any fear for the AstraZeneca vaccine is misplaced since it works like any other vaccine.

Dr. Bediako demystified some myths surrounding the vaccine and encouraged people to take their shots when the time is up.



“Any fear for the vaccine, from my opinion is misplaced because the Vaccine like any other vaccine works to fight against a disease. Some people think the vaccine will make them infertile but it's far from that. The vaccine is designed to work against the Covid Virus and not to cause any form of infertility or whatsoever,” he explained.



Dr. Bediako who spoke with UniversNews advised Ghanaians not to disregard the safety protocols as soon as they take the vaccine.



“The vaccine is not hundred percent effective but when the safety protocols are added to it, then there’s high chance of controlling the spread. So let’s not forget the protocols till we’re declared Covid free,” he revealed.





On Wednesday 24th February Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.



A national schedule was drawn on how the covid vaccine will be administered, beginning from frontline health workers and prominent people in the country.



On March 2nd, 2021, the rollout exercise began with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, together with their wives taking their jabs a day before.



Since then, a number of people have taken turns to get vaccinated.