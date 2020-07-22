Regional News

Coronavirus: Asokore traditional council donates to schools

The Paramount Chief of Asokore, Nana Professor Susubiribi Krobea Asante

The Asokore Traditional Council has donated personal protective equipment to the final year students and pupils in the traditional area to help protect them from the Coronavirus disease.

The items included nose masks, hand sanitizers, tissue papers, soaps and Veronica buckets.



A total of 27 schools in the various communities in the traditional area would benefit from the items.



Nana Professor Susubiribi Krobea Asante, the Paramount Chief of the traditional area, who presented the items at a ceremony at the Asokore Methodist School, said the council had the responsibility to protect the children from contracting the virus while they were preparing to write their final examination.



Susubiribi Krobea Asante said the traditional council had already donated an amount of GH¢3,000.00 to the Sekyere East District health directorate to help facilitate their operations in the fight against the spread of the disease in the area.

Again, dozens of carbolic soaps and hand sanitizers had been donated to the aged and vulnerable families to help them stay safe and prevent themselves from catching the disease.



Nana Osei Appiah Kubi, the Akyeampemhene of the traditional area, said through the Nana Susubribi Krobea Foundation, a community-based NGO established by the paramount chief, the council had presented a number of personal protective equipment to the people in communities in the area.



He said the council was also playing a lead role in public education and sensitization programmes on the coronavirus in all the 27 communities under the traditional council.



Nana Appiah Kubi appealed to residents to observe all the preventive protocols to stay safe.

