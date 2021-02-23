Coronavirus: Avoid self-medication - Public urged

People are to isolate themselves whenever they suspect that they have contracted the virus

Ms Gifty Atampugbire, a Public Health Nurse at the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate of the Upper East Region, has cautioned members of the public against self- medication when they start showing symptoms of COVID-19.

She observed with concern that people who contracted the disease and were treated and discharged often recommended the drugs they were given to their relatives and friends who showed symptoms of the virus.



The Public Health Nurse, who is a member of the COVID-19 sensitization team in the Municipality, explained that every drug had side effects and therefore it was imperative for people to visit the health facilities to ascertain their status and to be given the recommended treatment and guidance.



Ms Atampugbire gave the admonishment at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in the Catholic Diocese of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga, at the celebration of the first Sunday of Lent.



The Public Health Nurse disclosed that the confirmed cases of the virus in the Region was on the increase and the Bolgatanga Municipality was leading in terms of confirmed cases and deaths among the 15 Municipalities and Districts in the Region.



She said apart from the 19 deaths the Municipality had recorded since the outbreak of the virus in the area, about 45 cases were still active with 25 persons on admission.

Ms Atampugbire observed that the increase in the cases of persons being infected was due to the total disregard of the recommended safety protocols and the restrictions imposed by government concerning social gathering to promote social distancing.



The Public Health Nurse urged the congregation to endeavour to practice the protocols such as washing of hands, using alcohol based sanitizer and wearing of nose masks to ensure they were protected and other people were protected as well.



Ms Atampugbire said the health facilities had started recording children as low as five months testing positive for the virus and therefore encouraged people to visit the health facilities whenever they felt uncomfortable.



She further urged the people to isolate themselves whenever they suspected that they had contracted the virus or got into contact with a COVID-19 patient.