Coronavirus: Basic and SHSs in Bono, Ahafo regions disinfected ahead of reopening

The exercise marks phase three of the national disinfection in SHS's across the country

In preparation to receive Form 2 students of both basic and senior high schools (SHSs) next month, the Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), on Thursday commenced phase three of the disinfection exercise in schools in the Ahafo Region.

The exercise has become necessary following the completion of final year students and to also allow Form Two students to go back to school and complete the academic calendar.



The Zoomlion disinfection team started the exercise at the Kukuom Agricultural Senior High School in Kukuom in the Ahafo Region.



Speaking to journalists, the Headmaster of the school, Moses Kofi Adu, observed that the exercise was very crucial, stressing that it will help protect the students against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



He suggested the exercise be incorporated into the schemes and programmes of the education ministry.



The team then moved to the Rural Technology Facility Training School (RTFT), Goaso, where every facility of this school was disinfected. It included its open spaces as well as touchable surfaces.

The Workshop Supervisor at the RTFT, Mr Ishmael Paa Kwesi Wilson, speaking to journalists, applauded the government and ZGL for what he turned “clean work.”



He further proposed a quarterly disinfection exercise to help in dealing with not only the coronavirus but equally threatening viruses.



For his part, the Manager of ZGL for Asunafo North, Gumah A. Bernard, explained that the exercise would last for eight days.



According to him, a total of 169 schools were expected to be disinfected in the Asunafo North and 173 in the Asunafo South of the Bono Region.



At the Anglican Basic School, Kenyasi Number One in the Asutifi North, the Assistant Head teacher, Dorcas Anasu Adomah, indicated that owing to the location of the school, it was expedient to conduct the exercise in the school.