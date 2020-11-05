Coronavirus: Be concerned about possible 2nd wave in Ghana – Virologist warns

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned of the possibility of Ghana experiencing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which may be worse of than the first wave.

This assertion has been disputed by some specialists who claim the current spike in Covid-19 cases is because the country is now experiencing the peak phase of the first wave.



However, according to Dr Michael Owusu, a Virologist at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research(KCCR), “It’s difficult to tell whether or not we might experience a second wave because we can’t predict how the terrain in Africa will look like” but it still should be a cause for concern because of how little we are testing.



He made this known on the Fact Sheet Show with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana.



Comparing Ghana to other European countries, he said it will be quite difficult to detect whether or not we as a country have reached our peak of the pandemic.



He also said, ”based on research and comparison amongst other African countries, Kenya seems to be getting to their second wave because by the 30th of October 2020, they had recorded 1,395 cases and even now hospitals are still reporting an increase with severe cases”.



He stated that if the precautionary measures aren’t taken seriously, then it is possible for us to face a second wave.

He gave the following as indicators to look out for to determine if a country is experiencing the second wave.



These are:



1. Number of active case counts compared to previously



2. New daily infection



3. Finally, reproduction number



He then added, “I can’t tell when but we have to be very careful and follow through the protocols”.