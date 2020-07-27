Coronavirus: Borders remain closed to human traffic - Prez Akufo-Addo

General News Mon, 27 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that all borders including land or air remains closed to human traffic until further notice.
However, he said that a special dispensation to evacuate Ghanaians who are stranded will be made to enable them come back home.
He said this while giving the 14th update on COVID-19 to Ghanaians .
Source: Atinka Online
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- President announces further easing of coronavirus related restrictions
- Ghana’s hospitalization and death rates remain consistently low - President Akufo-Addo
- President Akufo-Addo grateful to Ghanaians
- We are on the path of recovering - Nana Akufo-Addo
- Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 161
- Read all related articles