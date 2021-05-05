Coronavirus: CARE International supports the vulnerable

Thirty households in each of the 60 communities are benefiting from the intervention

CARE International Ghana, as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the rural poor, is implementing a project at 60 cocoa-growing communities across four regions in Ghana.

Thirty households in each of the 60 communities are benefiting from the intervention in Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Western North regions.



Funded by Mars Wrigley, the project, known as; “Stop COVID-19 Spread Initiative Ghana,” seeks to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the communities and enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable cocoa farmer households.



This is expected to be achieved through increased awareness and knowledge on COVID-19 with a specific focus on good hygiene and handwashing practices in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



It is estimated that 4000 people in the beneficiary communities would be reached with hygiene and risk communication activities through community-based interventions and service providers.



Mr Marshall Anala, the Project Manager, who disclosed this at a stakeholder review meeting in Kumasi, said an additional 6,200 people would be trained on essential protective measures against COVID-19.

He said 4200 handwashing kits would be distributed in response to the pandemic and called on all stakeholders to work together to achieve a common goal.



The vulnerable in the beneficiary communities would be supported to be able to cover their basic needs and maintain their livelihoods to mitigate secondary impact of COVID-19, he said.



“We are providing a one-off multipurpose cash transfer to most vulnerable households affected by COVID-19 for prevention and risk mitigation measures,” Mr Anala stated.



That, he said, would follow the identification of vulnerable households and assess their cash needs and train them on the utilisation of cash.



Mr Anala also spoke about increasing awareness and sensitisation of COVID-19 among pregnant and lactating mothers as well as mothers with newborns and premature babies.

Dr Michael Rockson Adjei, the Deputy Regional Director of Health Services in Charge of Public Health, said there had been a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the Region but cautioned against complacency in safety protocol adherence.



He entreated the public to continue observing the protocols to avert a third wave, which was possible if the preventive measures were relaxed.



The meeting was attended by stakeholders from the GHS, Information Services Department, National Commission for Civic Education, National Commission on Culture, district assemblies and the media.