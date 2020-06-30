General News

Coronavirus: CBG supports NDA to return over 500 Kayayei home

In line with its commitment to fighting COVID-19, the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to the Northern Development Authority (NDA) project to help in returning more than 500 Kayayei to their respective hometowns.

The ‘Bringing back Kayayeis home’ project is to provide support to over 500 head porters (Kayaye) in Accra who are willing to return and settle in the Northern Region.



A statement from CBG copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the project’s scope included; building Kayayei up with vocational skills and giving them start-up capital.



Speaking on the initiative, Mr Daniel Wilson, Managing Director of CBG, said the support was to aid the NDA to support distressed Kayayei, who wished to go back home in the challenging period of COVID-19.



Reiterating CBG’s commitment to support the fighting of COVID-19, Mr. Addo said, “The assistance reflects the bank’s unwavering support to people who are worst hit by the pandemic. In line with our pledge to help in the COVID-19 fight and brand promise, we will continue to stand with customers and Ghanaians at large”.



CBG has committed an amount of One million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) to the fight, aimed at containing and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Out of the total amount, GH¢200,000.00 was disbursed to Noguchi and COVID-19 Trust Fund, and allocated to the feeding of over 2,000 needy people in Accra and Kumasi, among others.



Dr. Alhassan Suleman Anamzooya, the Chief Executive Officer for NDA, commended CBG for supporting the NDA’s objective to empower vulnerable groups in the Northern Development Zone, the statement said.



He explained that the project was birthed out of the difficulties many female head porters faced during the lockdown and their wish to be back home since their businesses had been negatively affected.



“Some Kayayei want to go back home to their families due to the difficulties associated with COVID-19. Through this support, we aim at solving the accommodation challenges and problems people face living in unhygienic conditions where social distancing is impossible to practise.



“With these challenges, they are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19 and possibly spreading it. We believe this three-month project will also help these women and girls to acquire meaningful income-generating skills which will help bring more development to the Northern Region,” he added.

