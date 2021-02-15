Coronavirus: Cape Coast Metro buries 5 persons including 9-months-old baby

9-month old baby was part of the 5 buried in Cape Coast

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has laid to rest five persons including 9 months old baby who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

The figure is out of the total number of 17 dead persons waiting to be buried in the metropolis.



This was announced by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, Mr. Iddris Shani in an interview.



According to him, among the five to be buried on Friday is a nine-month-old baby.



He further revealed that the Metropolis had already buried 20 persons bringing the number of persons who have succumbed to the virus to 37 in the Metropolis.

“We have buried 20 bodies so far so today’s will add up to become 25 bodies buried in Cape Coast. We have other 12 bodies pending to be buried,” Mr Shani disclosed.



Mr. Iddris Shani, however, bemoaned the rate at which some of the relatives of the deceased are chasing the Assembly for the bodies of their relatives and appealed to them to understand the government.



According to him, as soon as a person dies from the virus, the body becomes the government’s responsibility and the government does the burial for the safety of the family.



He further advised Ghanaians to do away with the misconceptions about the pandemic and obey the protocols.