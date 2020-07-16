General News

Coronavirus: Closing down schools must be based on science – Child Rights International

Bright Appiah, Executve Director, Child Rights International

Child Rights International (CRI) says the suggested closing down of schools in the country as a result of students/pupils testing positive for COVID-19 must be based on science.

According to a statement signed by Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of CRI, the determination as to whether or not the students/pupils contracted the novel virus on their school campuses has not been proven.



It indicated that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in their daily data updates must report on the behaviour of COVID-19 among children.



“This is to understand the pattern behaviour of COVID-19 among children so as to inform policy direction and to also know how serious the consequences are on children,” the statement read.



Some Senior High School (SHS) and Junior High School (JHS) final-year students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the government reopened schools on 15 June in order for final-year students to prepare and sit for their respective national assessment exams, the WASSCE and BECE.

About 55 persons at the Accra Girls Senior High School including students and members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.



There are ongoing incessant calls by the media and the general public on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to shut down the schools but the two education regulators are adamant.



