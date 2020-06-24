General News

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in Ashanti now 2,957 with no new death

The Ashanti Region has not recorded any COVID-19 related death for almost one week despite an increase in confirmed cases within the period.

Mortality rate of the deadly disease in the Region still remains 38 since the Regional Health Directorate updated the media on June 17, but 554 new cases had been recorded as at 1900 hours on Tuesday.



According to an updated report issued by the Directorate this morning, 42 new confirmed cases were recorded yesterday bringing the total caseload to 2,957.



The report, which was signed by Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said 39 out of 43 districts in the Region had so far recorded cases.

It said 1,918 people had cumulatively recovered and discharged, leaving 1,001 active cases. A total of 48 cases, according to the report, were currently on admission at treatment centres, while 134 were also in isolation centres.



The report also indicated that contact tracers reached 79 contacts of confirmed cases on Tuesday, while 56 suspected cases were also identified.



Meanwhile, a total of 57,368 samples have been taken by the health authorities since the Region recorded its first case of COVID-19 through routine surveillance, community screening, follow-up test and contacts of confirmed case.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.