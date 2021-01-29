Coronavirus: Courts to run shift system

Accra High Court

In view of the upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, His Lordship the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has directed that Heads of Departments should institute the shift system to ensure that staff are protected from the risk of being infected with the virus.

A letter dated 27 January 2020 and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo indicated that “all Heads of Departments of the Judicial Service are requested to draw up a schedule to ensure that only skeletal staff remain at post at any particular time”.



Furthermore, staff who suffer from underlining ailments such as asthma, HIV and Sickle Cell disease have been asked to proceed on their annual leave effective Monday, 1 February 2021.



Pregnant women and nursing mother are also requested to take their annual leave, effective Monday, 1 February 2021.

Read full statement below:



