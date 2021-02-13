Coronavirus: Death toll hits 505 as active cases now 7,509

Sat, 13 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New updates on Ghana’s coronavirus statistics have seen yet again, another astronomical rise, as figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
In its latest update as shown on its official website, the GHS reports that the country’s current active cases are at 7,509, with 790 new cases.
Our death toll now stands at 505.
In all, Ghana’s total confirmed cases are 74,347 with 66,333 clinical recoveries.
