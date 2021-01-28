Coronavirus: Debunking heightened myths circulating on social media

Wearing of nose masks helps stop the spread of the virus

When COVID-19 started spreading earlier in Ghana last year, social media was awash with several messages saying that individuals are at less risk of contracting the virus from drinking alcohol or inhaling the steam from boiled leaves of neem trees.

Myths like these have been widely circulating on social media in Ghana and elsewhere, with no scientific evidence or medical backing. A recent study in May indicated that 50 per cent of Ghanaians were misinformed about coronavirus, with the leading misconceptions being that spraying alcohol on one's body will kill the virus and consuming garlic helps avoid infection.



All over the world, people are being exposed to a huge amount of COVID-19 information daily, and not all of it is reliable.



Here are some debunked myths making rounds to help you stop the spread of misinformation.



Vitamins and mineral supplements cannot cure COVID



For a well-functioning immune system, micronutrients such as vitamins D and C and zinc are essential and play a crucial role in promoting health and nutritional well-being. There is currently no guidance on the use of supplements with micronutrients as a treatment for COVID-19.

WHO is still coordinating efforts to create and test medicines for the treatment of COVID-19.



Antibiotics work against the virus



There is a virus in a family of viruses called Coronaviridae that causes COVID-19. Antibiotics against viruses do not function.



A bacterial infection may also develop as a complication in certain individuals who become ill with COVID-19. In this case, a health care provider can prescribe antibiotics.



Currently, there is no approved COVID-19 cure drug. Contact your health care provider or the COVID-19 hotline for help if you have symptoms.

Drinking alcohol protects you against COVID



This myth is untrue. Indeed, the harmful use of alcohol increases your risk of health problems.



Adding pepper to soup or other meals prevents COVID

Though really tasty, hot peppers in your food can't prevent or cure COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to stay at least 1 meter away from others and regularly and thoroughly wash your hands. Keeping a healthy diet, remaining well hydrated, exercising regularly and sleeping well are also good for your overall health.



5G mobile networks spread COVID

On radio waves/cell networks, viruses cannot travel. In several countries without 5G mobile networks, COVID-19 is spreading.



When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. By touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose, people may also be infected.



Neem tree leaves steam therapy kills and prevents the coronavirus



There have been reports, that COVID-19 can be prevented by steam therapy with neem. What we understand is that, according to experts in herbal medicine, neem can help improve the immune system and prevent viral infections.



However, scientific studies showing evidence of its usefulness are lacking.