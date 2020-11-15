Coronavirus: Don’t be seen out without your mask as you campaign – Yofi Grant to NPP members

Yofi Grant, CEO, GIPC

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Mr Yofi Grant has appealed to all Ghanaians especially members of his party the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to observe all the measures outlined to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Ghana is at the moment in its campaign season but “Covid is here too. As we go out to sell the good story and message of the NPP lets all mask up and maintain the safety protocols:



“The mask is a must so is your vote for NPP #TheMaskIsAMust #VoteNumber1ForNana #4More4Nana,” he said in a tweet.



Ghana’s coronavirus cases have risen sharply in the last couple of weeks with many blaming the situation on heightened political activities.



There are worries that the county may be plunged into a second wave of the virus.



On Friday, November 13, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) put the total number of cumulative cases at 50,018.

This was as a result of 61 new cases recorded in less than 24 hours.



The active cases, which dropped to as low as 300, are now five times more, currently at 1,519.



The recoveries-cum-discharges seem to have slowed while the deaths have remained constant – 320 – for the past two weeks.



The recoveries are currently 48,179.



Worries have been expressed by the spike in the cases, especially the Greater Accra Region, which has so far recorded 26,769 cases since the outbreak of the virus in March.



“In Greater Accra, with the exception of two (2) districts, all districts have reported cases,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his Update Number 19 to the nation last Sunday.

He was concerned Ghanaians are allowing the virus to fester.



“Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down,” he observed.



“Now more than ever, we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, the use of sanitizers, and social distancing protocols that have become a part of our daily routines, and which has ensured that we do not impose, all over again, the restrictions we are seeing in other parts of the world.”





