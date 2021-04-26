Coronavirus: Don’t give Ghanaians excuses for next dose of vaccine – ReCPAG

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

A Civil Society Organisation, Research Centre for Policy Advocacy and Governance (ReCPAG) has questioned the nation’s over-reliance on donors for covid-19 vaccines saying there are several ways the Ghana Health Service (GHS) can get Ghanaians the next Corona-Virus (COVID-19) dose of vaccine.

According to the Organization, it’s meaningful for GHS to mobilise funds to purchase its own vaccines from the many dealers rather than relying on donors.



“One of our donor partners for the first phase of the vaccination is India and currently the country is recording over 30,000 cases of the virus daily. So if there is anything to go by India may not help us. So as a nation it is prudent that we find an alternative plan,” the Executive Director for ReCPAG, Mumuni Believer Likpalmor told GHOne TV.



He said Ghana has already missed the first target of the expected second dose of the vaccine for Ghanaians after successfully taking the first one.



“We are more than likely to get the vaccine because it not only AstraZeneca that we can rely on. We have the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and other vaccines in the books of the Ghana Health Service,” he disclosed.

The Executive Director however pointed out that despite the challenges in India it is possible for the Ghanaian government to work out ways in talking to India for needed help for the vaccine.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the vaccination plan of having the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine administered within an eight-week window period has been extended to 12-weeks.



However, the Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye at a press conference recently has assured that his outfit is making all frantic efforts in meeting the next target for Ghanaian people to get a second dose.