Coronavirus: Don’t relent in fight against pandemic - Accra Metro Health Director cautions

Ms Florence Kuukyi, Accra Metro Public Health Director

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor

The Metro Public Health Director at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Ms Florence Kuukyi, has warned Ghanaians against losing their guards in the fight againist the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"If you lose your guards on COVID-19, you will be exposed to the virus," Ms Kuukyi warned.



She, therefore, urged residents in Accra to continue observing the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to stay safe ahead of the Christmas festivities.



According to her, deaths associated with COVID was not dignifying and, therefore, entreated the general public to strictly observe the protocols.



Ms. Kuukyi made the call on the sidelines of the climax of the market disinfection exercise in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



Though the disinfection may have ended, she indicated that her outfit will continue with periodic disinfections in public spaces in the national capital.



"Though the mass disinfection may have come to an end, there will be periodic mop-ups in the market places, lorry parks, toilet facilities amongst others, aimed at safeguarding the health of the citizenry,” she said.

She further indicated that the third phase of market disinfection was targeted at germs and viruses in public places to ensure that people who leave the comfort of their homes to visit public places are safe.



"COVID-19 is real. It is still around, therefore, the public must obey the protocols and guidelines put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) so that we can all stay safe in the country," she stressed.



The exercise began at the Makola market and its environs. It then proceeded to the Abgobgloshie market and Tema Station.



It would be recalled that in March this year when Ghana recorded its first cases of COVID-19, the government imposed a three-week partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and parts of the Central Region.



That was immediately followed by a nationwide disinfection exercise against the virus in markets, lorry stations and public toilets by the MLGRD in partnership with Zoomlion.

Source: Patricia Atta, Contributor