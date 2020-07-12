General News

Coronavirus: EC instructs registration officials to sanitize all fingerprint scanners

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has instructed registration officials to sanitize all of its fingerprint scanner equipment before and after use by applicants in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

This follows reports circulating on social media about the failure of some registration officials at certain centers to sanitize the equipment in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



In a circular issued by the EC on July 11, 2020 and copied to GhanaWeb said; “It is important to note that the Commission as part of anti-COVID-19 protocols instructed officials to sanitize the hands of all applicants before and after every process.”



“Officials have been directed to also clean the fingerprint scanners with a wet wipe after every use during the intensive training organized for them before the exercise began. The Commission has taken the issue up and investigation has begun,” the EC said.



The Commission adds it will not hesitate to take the necessary action against any official found to be negligent in the observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

“The safety of applicants is foremost in the registration process and the Commission will go to any length to observe the measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service,” the EC reiterated.



See the EC’s directive below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.