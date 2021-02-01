Coronavirus: EPA closes head office for disinfection, tests all staff

EPA has shut down its office for disinfection

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will close its head office in Accra from Monday, February 1, 2021 to Thursday February 4, 2021.

That, according to management is to make way for every office to be disinfected against the Covid-19 pandemic.



In a statement, the EPA said all Heads of Departments and Units are requested to ensure that staff work from home during the period.



The statement added that Management is making necessary arrangements with accredited laboratories and clinics for all staff to be tested for Covid 19.



Below is the full statement



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Additional Contingency Measures to deal with the Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic, Sunday, 31st January 2021

The Executive Management in its resolve to continue to create a safe environment has issued the following additional measures:



The Head Office would be closed from Monday, 1st February 2021 to Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 to allow all the offices to be disinfected. The office would be re-opened on Thursday, 4th February 2021.



Heads of Departments and Units are requested to ensure that staff work from home during this period.



Management is making necessary arrangements with accredited laboratories and Clinics for all staff to be tested for Covid 19.



Heads of Regions and Area Offices across the country are required to make arrangements for their staff to be tested.

All Regional and Area Offices are also to be disinfected immediately. Heads of Regional and Area Offices are to continue to source local companies for the disinfection of their offices and submit the bills to the Head Office for payment.



All EPA Offices across the country are entreated to operationalize their respective COVID-19 Committees to ensure strict compliance with these additional directives.



Management would continue reviewing the situation and issue further directives when necessary



Issued by: Executive Director