Coronavirus: Effia-Nkwanta Hospital records 30 new cases

There has been an increase in the coronavirus case count in the Western Region as Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has within a week recorded 30 new cases.

This was made known by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil in an interview with Citi News.



He noted that other laboratories in Sekondi have also conducted coronavirus tests and have recorded some cases of people contracting the virus.



Dr Tambil in the interview said, “We were doing very well until somewhere in December 2020 when the cases started going up again. So it looks like we are now having the dreaded second wave of the pandemic. We are testing for COVID-19 in Effia-Nkwanta Hospital now, and I can say that over the past week our laboratory alone recorded close to 30 new cases while other labs around have tested more.”

He urged Ghanaians to be more cautious and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.



“So now the issue is that the public ought to know that COVID-19 is still here with us and must be very careful in adhering to the protocols. In the UK, they are recording new variants of the virus which is more deadly than the first. We are afraid that we may get to that situation if we don’t observe the protocols,“ the health professional said.



Meanwhile, the country has recorded 175 new cases making the active cases rise to 1,404 and the death toll has also increased to 341.