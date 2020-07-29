Regional News

Coronavirus: Ellembelle Education and Health Services supported with PPEs

So far, Ellembelle District has recorded 15 positive cases of Coronavirus pandemic in Western Region

As part of efforts to stem the spread and contraction of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the Nzema Manle Rural Limited in Western Region has supported the Ellembelle District Health Service and Education Service with some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's).

The items donated are; 20 Veronica buckets, 1,000 hand gloves, 5 thermometer infrared guns, 40 surgical face masks, 20 washing bowls, 20 packages of paper tissue, 35 pieces of alcoholic-based hand sanitizers and 20 gallons of liquid soap.



Additionally, the Nzema Manle Rural Limited presented one desktop computer, one HP printer and one UPS to Ellembelle District Education Director to be used at his office and to enhance his work effectively.



Speaking to the media after the gesture at the premises of the Bank's headquarters at Nzema Aiyinasi, the Board Chairman of the Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Yankson Kwofie stated that COVID-19 is real in Ellembelle District and that compelled the Bank to contribute to the combat against the pandemic in the area.



"...In fact, the virus is killer, we don't know where it came from and if we look at how the disease is killing so many people in some Communities and if you see your friend suffering, you need to prepare ahead and we don't want anybody to be killed in Nzema and Ellembelle so we the Board, the management and the staff came together to provide Ellembelle District Health Service and Ellembelle District Education Directorate with PPE's to be used to fight against the disease.

He took the opportunity to urge the two institutions to use the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) to achieve its purpose.



He also promised on behalf of the Bank to support the good people of Ellembelle with Coronavirus related preventive items.



Receiving the items, the Ellembelle District Education Director, Mr. Peter Ackah Blay Meizah thanked the bank for the kind gesture.



"We are most grateful to Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited for this donation".



He said the items especially the computer and its accessories would go a long way to help a lot.

Mr. Ackah Meizah pleaded with the bank to continue to extend its support to others.



He took the opportunity to advise the good people of the area to frequently wash their hands with soaps under running water as directed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).



He also advised the good people of Ellembelle to follow all the directives that have been put in place by the Ellembelle District Health Service and the Assembly as a matter of possible.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

