Coronavirus: Eni Ghana and partners donate medical equipment to GHS

Logo of Eni Ghana

Eni Ghana and its partners to the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) Project, Vitol and GNPC, have presented 15,000 swab test kits and seven ventilators, with their related equipment, to the Ghana Health Service.

A statement from the Company said the contribution was towards Ghana’s effort to prevent, control and manage the spread of the novel Coronavirus.



The donation is also part of the initiatives Eni Ghana and its OCTP partners are deploying to support Ghana in the fight against COVID-19, for an overall investment amounting to US$850,000.



Other institutions to benefit from this initiative are the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, St Martins de Porres Hospital in Ekwe and the Ellembelle District Health Directorate.



This initiative was designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and will provide immediate relief and long-term support to the Ghana Health Care delivery system.

Eni Ghana’s Managing Director Roberto Daniele stated that: “Eni and its partners are determined to play an active and lasting role in Ghana’s response to the pandemic by strengthening the country’s health system, to the benefit of the whole population”.



Eni is a global integrated energy company operating in over 60 countries.



It has been present in Ghana since 2009 and currently accounts for a gross production of about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

