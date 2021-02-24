Coronavirus: Failure to take vaccine dangerous - Aboagye Dacosta warns Ghanaians

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service

It is more dangerous to be recalcitrant and decide not to take the COVID-19 virus, Director of health promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, has revealed.

Ghana received the first consignment of the AstraZeneca and sputnik Covid vaccines today 24th February 2021.



Prior to the arrival of the vaccines, there had been suggestions that some Ghanaians would be unwilling to take the vaccine due to alleged side effects.



In an interview with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, said one’s failure to get vaccinated puts his or her whole community in danger.



According to him, a person who decides not to take the vaccines will pose a threat because he or she will re-infect other persons with weak immune systems.

Dr. Aboagye DaCosta revealed that countries that have already begun vaccination have recorded a drop in hospital admissions.



“ Failure to take the vaccines poses dire consequences to a person, his family and the entire community in which he or she lives. If we all take the vaccines, that is what will help reduce the spread and ensure that infected persons are also not dying. It will also reduce the number of persons admitted into the ICU’s,” he added.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated.



This move is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe to use.