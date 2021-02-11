Coronavirus: Five hotspots identified in Ashanti Region

The region has recorded 315 cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has identified five Covid-19 hotspots in the Ashanti Region as the virus surges across Ghana.

The Ashanti Region Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma told the host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, that the regional capital, Kumasi, tops the list with 315 cases.



The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly follows with 218 cases, while the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality comes third with 167 cases.



The Atwima Kwanwoma District and Asokwa Municipality share the rest of the data in that order.



Dr. Tenkorang indicated that the Region contributes more than 10 percent of the country’s daily active cases as 75 samples return positive after tests on daily basis.

“There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in the region which is far exceeding the previous ones and the population density in our hotspots has been a major contributing factor,” he indicated.



The Kumasi South, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Frimpong Boateng hospitals have been identified as virus treatment centers, currently holding about 67 patients.



When asked whether these facilities are overwhelmed, the Health Director said: “We still have available beds in these centers. Unlike KATH, the only challenge we have is how to manage severe and critical cases in the other two facilities”.



He thus pleaded with residents to adhere to the personal protection protocols to curb the spread of the virus.