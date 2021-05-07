Coronavirus: Four more deaths recorded

After recording 34 new cases, the number of active cases of the covid-19 is now 1,583

Four more persons in Ghana have lost their lives to the coronavirus diseases, putting the death toll at 783.

After recording 34 new cases, the number of active cases of the covid-19 is now 1,583.



So far, 92,828 positive cases of the disease have been recorded, out of which 90,462 have recovered and been discharged.



As at April 30, 2021, 849,527 persons had received the first dose of the covid-19 jab.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has assured the public that the second doses of the vaccine will arrive in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region – 51,123



Ashanti Region – 15,523



Western Region – 5,836



Eastern Region – 4,178

Central Region – 3,383



Volta Region – 2,467



Northern Region – 1,654



Bono East Region – 1,430



Bono Region – 1,398

Upper East Region – 1,319



Western North Region – 874



Ahafo Region – 712



Upper West Region – 498



Oti Region – 422

North East Region – 228



Savannah Region – 122