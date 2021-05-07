Coronavirus: Four more deaths recorded

Four more persons in Ghana have lost their lives to the coronavirus diseases, putting the death toll at 783.
After recording 34 new cases, the number of active cases of the covid-19 is now 1,583.
So far, 92,828 positive cases of the disease have been recorded, out of which 90,462 have recovered and been discharged.
As at April 30, 2021, 849,527 persons had received the first dose of the covid-19 jab.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has assured the public that the second doses of the vaccine will arrive in the country on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 51,123
Ashanti Region – 15,523
Western Region – 5,836
Eastern Region – 4,178
Central Region – 3,383
Volta Region – 2,467
Northern Region – 1,654
Bono East Region – 1,430
Bono Region – 1,398
Upper East Region – 1,319
Western North Region – 874
Ahafo Region – 712
Upper West Region – 498
Oti Region – 422
North East Region – 228
Savannah Region – 122
