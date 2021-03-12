Coronavirus: ‘Free water and electricity extended to June - Minister reveals

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The government of Ghana has extended the subsidised water and electricity for Ghanaians till the end of June 2021.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed this when he delivered the 2021 budget in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.



He said: “Electricity consumption was subsidized. Government fully covered the consumption of the over 1 million lifeline customers and subsidized 50 percent of the consumption of all other customers for the period.



Mr. Speaker, through this initiative, over 10 million fellow Ghanaians benefited from free water supplied by Ghana Water Company Limited between April to December 2020. The average monthly water supply of 9.24 million cubic metres increased by 43.21% to reach 13.23 million cubic metres. Furthermore, a total number of 474 small towns and 1,143 rural communities benefited from the free water provided by the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).”



The MP for Suame further added that: “Mr. Speaker, under the ‘Operation Return Home’ Programme Government assisted 10,025 Ghanaians whose circumstances had been worsened by the COVID19 pandemic to return home. In doing so, we protected the lives and welfare of Ghanaian nationals abroad and promoted positive perception of the state of Ghana during these difficult times.



Support to Enterprises

Mr. Speaker, Government implemented the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) to address the socio-economic impact of this pandemic on households and businesses.



"Mr. Speaker, as indicated previously, Government assisted businesses retain their workers and support families as they confronted the crisis. Government substantially subsidised the cost of electricity and water services from April to the end-December, 2020 and provided food rations to vulnerable groups during the partial lockdown."



"Mr. Speaker, cognizant of the direct and immediate effect of restrictions on livelihoods of a section of our society, Government provided 1,827,581 and 917,142 cooked food packs to vulnerable and underprivileged persons within Accra and Kumasi respectively. In partnership with Faith-Based Organizations, Government also distributed dry food packages to about 470,000 families during the period of the partial lockdown.”



He said, “…the launch and operationalization of the GH¢750 million Coronavirus Alleviation Programme – Business Support Scheme (CAP-BuSS) has mitigated the impact of the pandemic on several Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs).”