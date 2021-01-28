Coronavirus: From dizziness to digestive issues here are 5 uncommon symptoms you need to know about

The telltale symptoms of a COVID-19 infection include fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath.
Still, those aren't the only signs associated with the infection. Chills, muscle or body aches, sore throat, exhaustion and congestion are other symptoms.
While we learn more about this deadly virus and its wide range of symptoms, doctors reveal yet another rare and uncommon collection of symptoms.
Gastrointestinal symptoms
COVID-19 might cause mild gastrointestinal symptoms, including a loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. These symptoms might only last one day. Some people with COVID-19 have diarrhoea and nausea prior to developing fever and respiratory symptoms.
Loss of smell or taste
COVID-19 might cause a new loss of smell or taste — without nasal congestion. This typically lasts nine to 14 days. Some research suggests that loss of smell or taste might be an early predictor of COVID-19.
Skin changes
Younger people with less severe COVID-19 might develop painful, itchy lesions on their hands and feet that resemble chilblains, an inflammatory skin condition. Sometimes called COVID toes, this symptom typically lasts about 12 days. However, new research suggests that these lesions might simply be chilblains caused by sedentary behaviour and failure to wear warm footwear during lockdowns, rather than by COVID-19.
Confusion
COVID-19 also has been reported to cause confusion in older people, especially those with severe infections.
Eye problems
COVID-19 might cause eye problems such as enlarged, swollen eyelids, excessive watering and increased discharge. The infection also might cause light sensitivity and irritation. These symptoms are more common in people with severe infections.
