Coronavirus: Frontiers Healthcare Services raises alarm - GHS confirms increasing cases at KIA

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Frontiers Healthcare Service (FHS) in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa and copied to the GHS indicated that on "24th of April, 2021, we recorded 75 positive cases. This exceeds the previous highest rate of 45 positive cases on the 21st of April, 2021" and that "it has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country”.



Frontiers, the company responsible for Ghana’s Covid-19 testing at KIA further appealed “to all stakeholders to implement stringent measures on the quality of PCR results acceptable for entry into the Republic of Ghana”.



Reacting to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the GHS linked the increasing number of cases being recorded at KIA to the surge in infections in India and other countries.



According to him, travellers who test positive for COVID-19 still go under mandatory quarantine and are released to go home only after testing negative.

Meanwhile, he has urged the public to continue adhering to the safety protocols to avoid getting infected.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 1,497 cases at KIA as of 21 April 2021. Out of this, 1381 have recovered.\







