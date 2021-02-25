Coronavirus: Funfair around vaccine arrival was for transparency – Economist

A photo of the coronavirus vaccine

Ghanaian Columnist and Economist, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has posited that it was important the government organized a welcome ceremony for the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine which arrived in the country yesterday.

The social commentator admitted that he was skeptical and deemed it unnecessary for the vaccine to be received with a ceremony. But he came to understand reasons behind it after critical thought.



According to him, there have been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and more so, recent vaccines. “Therefore the state was right in televising the arrival of the COVAX vaccine as it will help reduce doubt and clear all conspiracy theories.



Now with the live broadcast of the ceremony, the thing has become transparent and clear especially in Africa so we know the vaccine is not harmful in any way”.



He believes doubts of Ghanaians on the virus can be erased completely if President Akufo-Addo takes the first dose of the vaccine publicly. “For me, I want the President to be injected with the vaccine live on TV. The vaccine needs to be unpacked and drawn out of its vile on live TV. If we just report it as news, people will not believe it”, Coach Opeele said.



On his authority, if the population refuses to take the vaccination, it will pose a huge problem to the country as herd immunity will not be achieved.





Mr Boateng made this known on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Sefah-Danquah.



Admitting Ghanaians might still have fears with regard to taking the vaccine, the social commentator advised the government to intensify its education efforts.



On 23 February, COVAX shipped 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine, from the Serum Institute of India (SII) from Pune, India to Accra, Ghana, arriving on the morning of 24 February. The arrival in Accra is the first batch shipped and delivered in Africa by the COVAX Facility as part of an unprecedented effort to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.