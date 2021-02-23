Coronavirus: GH¢10 million spent on PPEs for 74 health facilities

File Photo of a health worker in PPE

The Covid-19 National Trust Fund has spent GH¢10 million of the total GH¢57.5 million contributions received on procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for seventy-four (74) health facilities across the country.

The fund also released Ghc8million for the procurement of COVID-19 hand washing items for tertiary institutions.



A spokesperson for Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Kwame Osei-Hwere Bempah said this Tuesday when speaking on the morning show of Agoo FM in Nkawkaw hosted by Obaahemaa Mirekua.



“We spent GH¢10 million on PPEs for 74 Hospitals, Medical facilities, and treatment centers, GH¢2.5 million for NCCE for retooling and logistical support to enhance public education. School reopening committee headed by Osafo-Maafo was also given GH¢8 million for the purchase of veronica buckets, special tissue papers, hand sanitizers, nose masks, thermometer guns, and others for tertiary education institutions,” Osei-Hwere said.



He stated that the Fund has run out of cash as contributions have seized.



“Only GH¢5 million was left in the fund as I speak with you. Even with that GH¢3.5 million is being released to support NOGUCHI to procure some special laboratory equipment and test kits for testing to enhance testing, then again give GH¢1 million to police Hospital to purchase PPEs so the fund is running out of cash”.

According to him, from October to February only two Organizations have donated to Fund.



Kwame Osei-Hwere, therefore, appealed to corporate Ghana to donate to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to support the government fight the pandemic.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on 29th March 2020, inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, at a brief ceremony at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s Presidency.



The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr. Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.



Ghana’s COVID-19 deaths have risen from 577 on 18th February to 582 on 19th February 2021.

Also, active cases have increased from 6,658 on 18th February to 6,812.



A total of 95 others are also in severe condition and 28 in critical condition.



Ghana Health Service Report indicates that 73,365 patients have recovered since March 2020 out of the 80,759 confirmed cases.



Some 20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated against the virus in the coming weeks as the government awaits the arrival of the first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines.