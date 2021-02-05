Coronavirus: GHS, NCCE to roll out van announcements in communities

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta is the Ghana Health Service Director of Health Promotion

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) together with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Ministry of Information is set to roll van announcements in communities, the Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta has said.

The move is aimed at instilling the need to strictly adhere the covid-19 safety protocols in the general public following the surge in the covid-19 cases in Ghana.



Ghana has recorded 696 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 6,086.



The death toll is pegged at 440.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s maiden Stakeholders Breakfast Dialogue moderated by Ekourba Gyasi, the Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta explained that in the coming days, vans will be stationed in communities to make periodic announcements in the covid-19 epicenters in the country.

“We will start the announcements in Accra, especially the covid-19 epicenters and then roll it in all the 16 regions in Ghana. So these are some of the measures being taken to stop the spread of the Covid-19 in the country”, he added.



The fight against covid-19 has become very tough in Ghana. We adopted three T’s measures which are the Tracing, Testing and Treatment. We added enhanced tracing and community sweep to beef up the fight.



He reiterated that the GHS has tasked the Ghana Police to take down persons in public transports who are not in their nose masks.