Coronavirus: GJA urges businesses to adopt technology to prevent spread of virus

Affail Monney, President, Ghana Journalists Association

President of the Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, Affail Monney says the frequent use of technology in a time like this when COVID-19 is rife will prevent the spread of the disease.

He said the devastating nature of the second wave of the pandemic requires less human contact in doing business hence the need to rely on technology for online sales.



Mr. Monney was speaking at the launch of Auto-Check Ghana, an automobile company in Accra.



With the surge in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected most countries and killed many, experts in the field of Technology are advocating the use of online portals in purchasing items.

President of the GJA, Affail Money added his voice to the call saying when the use of technology is taken seriously in doing business it will aid to avoid human contact thereby reducing the spread of the deadly disease.



Chief Executive of Auto Check Ghana, Etop Ikpe, said the Company has built an online platform for its clients to sit in the comfort of their homes and purchase all the needed auto parts online.



Head of Human Resource and Business Compliance of Auto Check Ghana, Yvonne Ahile urged customers of the company to use the Auto Check Ghana app in their dealings.