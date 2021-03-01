Coronavirus: Get vaccinated - National House of Chiefs to Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Bawumia took his jab on March 1, 2021

The National House of Chiefs has commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for securing COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the House and signed by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Sefwi Anhwiasohene.



“On the issue of Covid-19, Nananom are grateful to and commend the government for its rapid response to ensuring the availability of vaccines in the country,” the National House of Chiefs stated.



It also appealed to Ghanaians to make themselves available in order to be immunized against the deadly virus.



“We strongly appeal to everybody to avail themselves for the upcoming immunization exercise while observing and practicing the necessary protocols, (i.e. the wearing of face masks, washing and sanitizing of hands periodically and ensuring social distance) as recommended by health experts to curb the spread of the virus.”



Ghana recently took delivery of some 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which will be rolled out on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken the COVAX COVID-19 vaccine jab in public.



He was vaccinated at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra together with his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo today, Monday, 1 March 2021.



Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia also took the COVAX COVID-19 vaccine jab in public.



He was vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra together with his wife, Samira Bawumia today, Monday, 1 March 2021.



Key public officials such as the Speaker and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President, and prominent personalities like some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse, and some media practitioners are also expected to take the COVID-19 jab publicly on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.