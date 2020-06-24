General News

Coronavirus: Ghana Bar Association commends frontline workers

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has commended frontline workers of Ghana for their diligence and sacrifice in fighting the spread of the Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

They said despite the grave risks involved in their line of duty especially since the outbreak of the disease, the stakeholders at the forefront especially the health workers including; doctors and nurses have been giving everything within their abilities to minimize the impact of the virus on humanity.



The legal association made the commendation, when the Upper East Regional branch of the Association donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hygiene materials to the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Services in Bolgatanga.



The items valued at GH7, 000.00 included; liquid soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, boxes of surgical gloves, boxes of nose masks, bleach, face shields and gun thermometers among others.



Mr Amoak Afoko, the Regional President of the Association explained that the infectious disease was fast spreading, however, as a result of the good works of the frontline workers many more people were recovering.



“We must appreciate the Ministry of Health and the frontline staff who risk their lives to help others who are in bad situations, even though it is quite dangerous because people get easily infected,” he said.



Whilst reiterating the Association’s commitment to supporting the health facilities to boost their efforts at handling the pandemic, the Regional President noted that the virus was real and dangerous and therefore appealed to other institutions to support the fight.

Mr John Ndebugre, a member of regional branch of the Association, noted that there was law on the safety protocols against the virus and urged members of the public to adhere strictly to principles to avoid being infected.



“The law states that if you are found at public places without a mask, you will be arrested and when convicted will be sentenced to a fine of GH? 12,000.00 Minimum and GHC60, 000.00 maximum and if you are unable to pay you will spend a minimum of four years and maximum of 12 years in jail. This is something we the lawyers cannot defend,” he added.



Receiving the items, Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Regional Director, Ghana Health Services, expressed gratitude to the regional branch of the association for the support and said the items would be prudently used to protect the frontline health staff as they continued to put their lives on the line.



Dr Ofosu said in recent days, the number of confirmed cases shot up, creating fear among residents of the region, however, “all persons infected with the virus although are being managed at their various homes, were quarantined and could not infect others in the region.”



He said the treatment centre at the regional hospital was temporarily closed and with the adoption of the new discharge policy, where infected persons not showing symptoms after 10 to 14 days could be discharged, a lot more people in the region would be discharged soon.



The Regional Director urged the citizenry to adhere to the safety and precautionary protocols including; the wearing of masks, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers among other recommended measures.

