Coronavirus: Ghana Police Service embarks on sensitization at market places in Ellembelle

The Task Force had hinted of arresting people without nose masks in public places

Correspondence from Western Region

The Ellembelle District Coronavirus Task Force in the Western Region has embarked on public education on the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the area.



This sensitization exercise was carried out in all the market places, lorry stations and other public places in the District.



As other Districts are going rounds with the police to arrest people without wearing nose masks, in Ellembelle District, the issue was extremely different where the police cautioned those without nose masks and also charged them to buy some to put on.



However, the Task Force had hinted of arresting people without nose masks in public places next week.



At Aiyinasi market which is the second populated market center in the Western Region, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) officials took the opportunity to educate the people about the virus.

They urged them to continue to wash their hands frequently and also urged them to wear the nose masks.



In an interview with the GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, the District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Francis Obeng Boampong disclosed that the Task Force started the sensitization exercise three days ago where the Task Force visited Asasetre market and Esiama lorry park to educate and warn people to ensure the Coronavirus safety protocols.



He described the exercise as a very successful one and cautioned the people of Ellembelle to step out with nose masks henceforth.



He stated that the police would arrest and prosecute those who would step out without wearing any nose masks.



"We came here this morning with the police and we arranged with people to come with nose masks so when we meet you and we ask you and we tell us you don't have nose mask, we ask you to buy, we told them that next week if you come here and fall victim, you will be arrested and prosecuted so this is what we have done and it very successful", he said.

Mr. Francis Obeng Boampong took the opportunity to emphasize that the COVID-19 is real and some people should not say it is not real.



"...the disease is real, we are here we hear people are dying in America and Europe and here in Ghana, we knew people who have died and gone, not quite far away from us, the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor died of COVID-19, why do you say it is not real, it is real, the only thing we have to do is to be cautious about the protocols...", he concluded.



Meanwhile, 152 people in Western Region have contacted with the COVID-19 since March 2020.